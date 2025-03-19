Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 3.2% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 258,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 96.7% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 152,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,842,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,641,000 after purchasing an additional 108,051 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $61.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.79. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.08 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.