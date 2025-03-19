ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 11,304 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,051 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,304 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 8.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,008,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,885,000 after buying an additional 2,224,345 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,576,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,425,000 after buying an additional 870,449 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 14.3% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 409,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after buying an additional 51,378 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 61.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 433,628 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after buying an additional 165,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 20.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 500,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,460,000 after buying an additional 83,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. Research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.74%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

