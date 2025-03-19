ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,705 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 961.2% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,782,000 after buying an additional 2,672,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,490,000 after buying an additional 262,848 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,780,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,670,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,494,000 after buying an additional 2,670,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 129,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 620,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,548,000 after purchasing an additional 620,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,113,000.

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $62.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.12 and its 200 day moving average is $65.30. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $49.32 and a 1 year high of $72.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

