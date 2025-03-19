Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $5.18 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,716 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,841,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,708,000 after buying an additional 523,244 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $2,058,000. Burney Co. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 665.6% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 146,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 127,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Bailey Securities LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $156.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $149.43 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.56 and its 200-day moving average is $164.19.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,010.46. This trade represents a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total value of $246,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,376.32. This trade represents a 6.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,077. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

