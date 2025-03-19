Enhancing Capital LLC Invests $439,000 in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $155.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.11 and a 52-week high of $171.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.79 and a 200-day moving average of $138.19.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESE shares. StockNews.com raised ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Benchmark lifted their target price on ESCO Technologies from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

