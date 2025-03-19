Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,438,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $832,246,000 after buying an additional 337,786 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,114,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 118,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,234,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $93.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $87.42 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACGL. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACGL

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,093. This represents a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.