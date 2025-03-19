2,000 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Acquired by Enhancing Capital LLC

Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Clorox by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLX. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.62.

Clorox Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CLX opened at $144.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.08. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

