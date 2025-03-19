Boston Partners Has $165.82 Million Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $165,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTM. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,867.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,874.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,864.33. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1,665.71 and a 52 week high of $2,023.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 1.11%.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.