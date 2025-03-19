Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Lindenwold Advisors INC

Lindenwold Advisors INC decreased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSD. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $30,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 0.4 %

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $158.86 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.87 and a 12 month high of $208.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 14.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,523.80. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

