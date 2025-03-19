Lindenwold Advisors INC Increases Stock Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,939,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,001,000 after purchasing an additional 455,040 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 49.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 14,331,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,358,000 after buying an additional 4,716,587 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,261,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,822,000 after buying an additional 2,752,950 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,648,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,816 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE CCCS opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 463.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 20th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Eric Wei sold 42,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $433,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,258,343 shares in the company, valued at $23,306,099.76. The trade was a 94.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Crescenzo Neil E. De purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,000. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCCS shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Get Our Latest Report on CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.