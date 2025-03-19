Lindenwold Advisors INC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Lindenwold Advisors INC lessened its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,881,000 after acquiring an additional 987,233 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,797,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,693,000 after purchasing an additional 869,637 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,036,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,497.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 426,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,042,000 after acquiring an additional 399,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at $857,571.84. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.90.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $117.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.08. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.36 and a twelve month high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

