Lindenwold Advisors INC Sells 1,445 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Lindenwold Advisors INC reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 118.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 151.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.13.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $343.83 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.01 and a 12 month high of $535.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $381.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

