Trivest Advisors Ltd Reduces Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trivest Advisors Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 4.7% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $102,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Erste Group Bank raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Salesforce from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.14.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $144,874.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,899.96. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 16,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.68, for a total transaction of $5,616,791.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,210.16. The trade was a 90.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,609 shares of company stock worth $24,920,821. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $278.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.13 and a 200 day moving average of $309.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

