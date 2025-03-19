George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter. George Risk Industries had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 45.40%.
George Risk Industries Price Performance
George Risk Industries stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. George Risk Industries has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $81.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31.
George Risk Industries Company Profile
