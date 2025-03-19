George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter. George Risk Industries had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 45.40%.

George Risk Industries Price Performance

George Risk Industries stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. George Risk Industries has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $81.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31.

George Risk Industries Company Profile

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. It operates in three segments: security line products, cable and wiring tools (Labor Saving Devices – LSDI) products, and all other products. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers.

