Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 7.70%.

Eastman Kodak Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KODK opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Eastman Kodak has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $526.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 3.75.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastman Kodak

In other news, Director Michael Sileck bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,940 shares in the company, valued at $757,738.80. This trade represents a 10.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.