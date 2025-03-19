Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Position Trimmed by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,089,714.45. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total value of $3,610,934.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,393.97. This trade represents a 29.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $240.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.29 and its 200-day moving average is $270.12.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.45.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

