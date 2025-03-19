Boston Partners Has $257.49 Million Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,302,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 642,481 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Science Applications International were worth $257,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 2,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $381,230.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,892.80. This trade represents a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $113.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.86. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $94.68 and a 1-year high of $156.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

See Also

