Intech Investment Management LLC Has $4.08 Million Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $149.27 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.64 and a 1-year high of $179.60. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 target price on shares of DaVita in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DVA

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.