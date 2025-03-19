Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 32,740 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 126.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,740 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $2,018,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 62.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,087,000 after acquiring an additional 64,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 5,624.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 321,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,385,000 after acquiring an additional 316,005 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $81.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $164.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day moving average is $77.70.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.26.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

