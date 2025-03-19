Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 918 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.58. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

