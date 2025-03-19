Twin Tree Management LP Purchases New Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,564 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 22.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,754,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,721,000 after purchasing an additional 320,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,938,000 after purchasing an additional 26,130 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,408,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,919,000 after purchasing an additional 448,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,379,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,694,000 after acquiring an additional 228,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 716,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE BWXT opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.71 and a 200-day moving average of $114.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.16 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $624,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,520.18. The trade was a 65.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $209,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,127.68. This trade represents a 16.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.