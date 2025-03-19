Intech Investment Management LLC Has $6.33 Million Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,068 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in East West Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $75,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,444. The trade was a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 20,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,816,491.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,941,851.33. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,362 shares of company stock worth $3,842,022 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $88.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.78 and a 12-month high of $113.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EWBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $127.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens lowered shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.31.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

