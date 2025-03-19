Intech Investment Management LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 221.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 93,453 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Andersons

In other Andersons news, VP Weston Heide sold 800 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,992. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Andersons Price Performance

ANDE stock opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.14.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANDE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

