Next Capital Management LLC Buys 164 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9,159.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,267,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,131 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $130,844,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10,714.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 834,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,658,000 after purchasing an additional 826,482 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,321,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,669,000 after purchasing an additional 806,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,306,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,774,000 after buying an additional 422,706 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $91.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.10. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.17 and a 52-week high of $100.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.3667 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

