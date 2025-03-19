EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stake Cut by Lindenwold Advisors INC

Lindenwold Advisors INC lessened its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,282,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in EMCOR Group by 2,246.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,036,000 after purchasing an additional 136,501 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 399.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 153,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,648,000 after acquiring an additional 122,716 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,380,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 283,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,871,000 after buying an additional 88,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of EME stock opened at $386.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $438.93 and a 200-day moving average of $450.21. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.49 and a 12-month high of $545.30.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.64%.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EME. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total value of $462,587.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,229,474.94. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

