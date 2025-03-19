Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Buys New Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON raised its stake in American Water Works by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 32,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in American Water Works by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $144.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.49. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $152.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AWK

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.