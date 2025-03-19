Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,393 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,393 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 640.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in CVR Energy by 103.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on CVR Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CVR Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $23.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $65,846.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,574,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,553,462.72. This trade represents a 0.01 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,492,540 shares of company stock valued at $27,049,928 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of CVI opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.63 and a beta of 1.55. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.66.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. On average, analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CVR Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

