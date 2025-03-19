Short Interest in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Grows By 27.2%

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the February 13th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Performance
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund stock opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%.
About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.
