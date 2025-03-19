NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,079,400 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the February 13th total of 1,631,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20,794.0 days.
NEXTDC Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NXDCF opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. NEXTDC has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60.
NEXTDC Company Profile
