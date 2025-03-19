Trivest Advisors Ltd Makes New Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 67,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,648,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,966.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 825.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $115.23 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $223.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

