Trivest Advisors Ltd Makes New $4.95 Million Investment in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 296,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2,239.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AEO opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

Insider Activity

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $48,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.