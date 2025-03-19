Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Short Interest Up 28.0% in February

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the February 13th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Aspira Women’s Health Trading Down 9.9 %
AWH opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $3.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.57.
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile
Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
