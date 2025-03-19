PDS Planning Inc Purchases 1,964 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

NYSE CHT opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.39. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHT

About Chunghwa Telecom

(Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.