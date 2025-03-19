PDS Planning Inc Has $371,000 Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its position in KLA by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $710.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $727.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $704.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $609.40 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 28.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KLAC. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.67.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

