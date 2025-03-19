Cozad Asset Management Inc. Takes $373,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

