Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Stake Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,436,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 335,802 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $75,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,630,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,495,000 after acquiring an additional 495,599 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,392,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 358.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,142,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,583 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,729,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,552,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,657 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $309.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.81 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.66%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

