PDS Planning Inc Has $283,000 Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Honda Motor by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Price Performance

Honda Motor stock opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.61. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.31 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

HMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HMC

Honda Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.