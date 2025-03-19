Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from C$89.00 to C$86.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard traded as low as C$67.50 and last traded at C$68.62, with a volume of 90645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$67.77.

ATD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$87.23.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$73.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

