7,270 Shares in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Bought by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 638,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 79,851 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 28,975 shares during the period. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MPB opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $504.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 15.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insider Transactions at Mid Penn Bancorp

In related news, Director Soto Matthew G. De purchased 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $74,855.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 103,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,919.34. The trade was a 2.56 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rory G. Ritrievi purchased 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $91,652.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,919.25. The trade was a 70.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,007 shares of company stock valued at $266,467. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

