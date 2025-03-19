7,008 Shares in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Acquired by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

Shares of AB stock opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $41.37.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 112.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $45.00 price target on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

About AllianceBernstein

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

