iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. decreased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,943,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,044,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,407,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 290,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 216,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 49,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

