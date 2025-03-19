Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $228,000 Stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBIO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 3,789.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SBIO opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $42.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average is $35.38.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Profile

The ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Medical Breakthroughs index. The fund tracks, a market-cap weighted index comprising US-listed biotech companies with one or more drugs currently in either Phase II or Phase III FDA clinical trials. SBIO was launched on Dec 31, 2014 and is managed by ALPS.

