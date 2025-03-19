L.K. Benson & Company P.C. Makes New $276,000 Investment in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX)

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 406.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000.
T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:TBUX opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $50.29. The company has a market cap of $377.18 million, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.74.
T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.
