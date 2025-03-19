11,586 Shares in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Purchased by L.K. Benson & Company P.C.

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period.
iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:SMMD opened at $63.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.68. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $74.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.18.
iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile
The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
