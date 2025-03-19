L.K. Benson & Company P.C. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 122,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,220,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of L.K. Benson & Company P.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,489 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 280,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,152,000 after buying an additional 33,604 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.87. The stock has a market cap of $81.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

