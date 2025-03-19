L.K. Benson & Company P.C. Invests $1.47 Million in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 60,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.0% of L.K. Benson & Company P.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHR. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 772.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 41,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 36,875 shares in the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,261 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 217,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 19,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 16,214 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
SCHR stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $25.47.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
