L.K. Benson & Company P.C. Makes New $996,000 Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 43,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17,756.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 23,155,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,012,000 after buying an additional 23,025,564 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,471,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646,591 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886,366 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,165,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560,636 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SCHB opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

