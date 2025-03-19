L.K. Benson & Company P.C. Invests $431,000 in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,431.6% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BOND opened at $92.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.07. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $88.88 and a twelve month high of $95.32.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

