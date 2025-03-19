Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,072,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 98,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $19,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,670.3% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $22.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $39.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

