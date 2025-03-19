Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,801 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 345,664.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 922,917,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,687,651,000 after acquiring an additional 922,650,274 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,381.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,737,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,959,000 after acquiring an additional 22,230,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,586.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,285,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,969,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567,654 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6,374.1% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 6,826,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,750,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,171,000 after purchasing an additional 737,805 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP stock opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.71 and a 1 year high of $49.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

